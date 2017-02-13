This Jaguar Two Door Would Make You Forget About The F-Type

Created as the spiritual successor to the legendary Jaguar E-Type, the current F-Type could be considered as one of the best looking cars on the market but if the brand were to put a coupe like this into production, we’d forget all about the F-Type.
Created by designers Minol Patrice and Maxence Texier on Behance, the vehicle in question is dubbed the C-Xonca and looks absolutely incredible from every angle, adopting a much sleeker design than the F-Type and incorporating a number of futuristic design elements.
When viewed from the front, the C-Xonca doesn’t include any kind of grille and instead makes do with a large single air intake at the base of the bumper. It then incorporates a pair of slim LED headlights and a front clamshell that includes a set of beautifully sculpted front wheel arches and quarter panels.
The doors of the C-Xonca also take on a particularly intriguing design and appear to open like gullwing doors but stretch from near the front wheels all the way to over the rear wheels. They then seamlessly flow into the roof and down to the taillights.
Are you a fan of the design? Let us know in the comments below.