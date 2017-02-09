This Lamborghini Aventador Trapped Under The Snow Is A College Student's Daily Driver

Most supercars have four walls separating them from Mother Nature, but there are exceptions.
Take this Lamborghini Aventador, for instance, whose improper seasonal storage might even leave some marks.
Photographed by a Reddit user claiming to be a friend of the owner, it was sitting under a pile of snow. If we're to believe poster ylli101, it's owned by a...college student who uses it as a daily driver. He supposedly spent the majority of his budget (others would call it lifetime savings...) on it, and has no money left to get a house with a proper garage.
Now that does sound exactly like a first world problem, one where lots of money are involved, as a Lamborghini Aventador can be had for an eye-watering $400,000. That's for the pre-facelifted version of the supercar, which can still pose a threat for the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, even if it lacks the extra power and four-wheel steering of its successor.