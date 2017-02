This Lamborghini Aventador Trapped Under The Snow Is A College Student's Daily Driver

PHOTO GALLERY

Most supercars have four walls separating them from Mother Nature , but there are exceptions.Take this Lamborghini Aventador, for instance, whose improper seasonal storage might even leave some marks Photographed by auser claiming to be a friend of the owner, it was sitting under a pile of snow . If we're to believe poster, it's owned by a...college student who uses it as a daily driver. He supposedly spent the majority of his budget (others would call it lifetime savings...) on it, and has no money left to get a house with a proper garage.Now that does sound exactly like a first world problem , one where lots of money are involved, as a Lamborghini Aventador can be had for an eye-watering $400,000. That's for the pre-facelifted version of the supercar, which can still pose a threat for the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, even if it lacks the extra power and four-wheel steering of its successor