This McLaren 650S Spider Would Make Liberty Walk Jealous

Not many tuners would make a McLaren 650S Spider look like it came from a Hollywood blockbuster, but then again, this is not a tuning-related story, but a rendering.
The person responsible for turning the British-built supercar into something akin to Liberty Walk's real-life creations is Javier Oquendo, who did so by giving it an adjustable front apron, vented bonnet, flared fenders, and a massive rear wing.
Now, these imaginary upgrades may not serve it justice, especially without extra muscle squeezed from the 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that powers the entire modern McLaren in different outputs, but it does give it extra street credit.
While the rendering artist was busy modifying the 650S Spider, McLaren itself has been prepping its successor, which could come under the 720S moniker, suggesting that it will put out 720 PS (710 HP), or 70 PS (69 HP) more than the current supercar. It's also expected to be somewhat lighter that its predecessor due to using the latest iteration of the carbon monocoque, which has an entirely new body wrapped around it, as a leaked image shows.
McLaren is keeping quiet about it for now, but we should find out everything there is to know in a month's time, when it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.