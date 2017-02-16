This Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Has Been Abandoned Since 2011

A once stunning white Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren has been left to rot in the Czech Republic after being seized in 2011.
Magazin ProDriver CZ reports that the classic mid-2000’s hypercar was seized by police and that it has been sitting at a police parking complex ever since. According to GTspirit, the vehicle cannot be touched until police finish an inquiry into a theft involving a local leasing company.
If, as reported, this SLR McLaren has indeed been sitting outside for the better part of 6 years, it could require some serious work if it is ever to return to the streets. The electronics could have been ruined by rats, other creatures or the weather and key components including the engine and brakes could have totally seized up.
If the car is even release from police custody, it would most likely be sold at an auction.
In its hey-day, the SLR McLaren competed against the likes of the Porsche Carrera GT and Ferrari Enzo, but was more focused on GT driving than all-out, raw performance. Powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine delivering 617 hp, it is remembered fondly as the last true class-leading supercar from the German brand.