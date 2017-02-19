This Modified BMW 435i Has A Rather Cool Wrap

If you want a potently fast BMW that can scare off a few supercars, the M4 is the car for you. However, if you want something slightly more manageable but with the same sleek styling as the M4, the 435i is a satisfying medium.
Matt Farah from The Smoking Tire recently jumped behind the wheel of a particularly bright 435i and learned for himself just how well-rounded this car is.
Compared to a standard one, this 435i is installed with a number of modifications that start with the color-shifting satin wrap which to our eyes, looks absolutely killer. It also features a catless downpipe, Supersprint exhaust, piggyback tune, AGE air intake and an Evolution Racewerks charge pipe. This all combines to give the N55 engine a truly addictive sound.
In standard guise, the 435i’s boosted six-cylinder and delivers 302 hp at 5,800 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque between 1,200 and 5,000 rpm. Considering the host of modifications done to this example, it probably delivers well over 350 hp, making it an affordable alternative to the M4.