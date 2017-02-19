This Modified BMW 435i Has A Rather Cool Wrap

If you want a potently fast BMW that can scare off a few supercars, the M4 is the car for you. However, if you want something slightly more manageable but with the same sleek styling as the M4, the 435i is a satisfying medium.

Matt Farah from The Smoking Tire recently jumped behind the wheel of a particularly bright 435i and learned for himself just how well-rounded this car is.

Compared to a standard one, this 435i is installed with a number of modifications that start with the color-shifting satin wrap which to our eyes, looks absolutely killer. It also features a catless downpipe, Supersprint exhaust, piggyback tune, AGE air intake and an Evolution Racewerks charge pipe. This all combines to give the N55 engine a truly addictive sound.

In standard guise, the 435i’s boosted six-cylinder and delivers 302 hp at 5,800 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque between 1,200 and 5,000 rpm. Considering the host of modifications done to this example, it probably delivers well over 350 hp, making it an affordable alternative to the M4.

VIDEO

