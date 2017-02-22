This Opulent Qatar Garage Comes With Hypercars And White Lion Cubs

With opulence so common now in certain regions of the world, we shouldn't really be all that surprised to see rare animals mixing it up with rare automobiles.
Still, it's quite a sight. Those white lion cubs are beyond cute, and to see them next to models such as the LaFerrari and the McLaren P1 feels pretty special.
The footage comes courtesy of the effspot YouTube channel, and the video's description states that those cubs were at no point harmed during filming and that they live on a very large piece of land with lots of space to run around.
By the way, that garage (man-cave works too) also features a few other cars, such as a Land Rover Defender and a Bentley Continental, yet they obviously pale in comparison to both the LaFerrari as well as the P1, two of the world's fastest-ever production vehicles.
So now that we know someone has two wild felines and two hypercars, it's definitely time for The Weeknd to step up his game.