This Restomod Is A Corvette Disguised As A 1957 Chevrolet Nomad

Don’t be fooled by this 1957 Chevrolet Nomad’s exterior appearance; take a gander under the old girl’s frock and you’ll find a 1995 Corvette’s modified underpinnings, powertrain and even a complete interior.
You could say that this restomod takes Chevy’s shooting-brake recipe back to its roots, as the original Chevrolet Nomad, one of designer Harley Earl's "dream car" concepts presented at the 1954 GM Motorama Show, was a six-passenger, two-door station wagon based on the Corvette.
That was before GM’s brass signed off the production car, built from 1955 to 1957, which shed its Corvette C1 foundations in favor of Chevy’s mainstream Bel Air model.
Back to the pictured 1957 Chevrolet Nomad that’s for sale on eBay, the owner essentially took the classic body and dropped it on a stretched chassis of a 1995 Corvette C4, maintaining the latter’s 300hp and 340 lb-ft (461Nm) LT1 5.7-liter V8 connected to a 4sp automatic transmission with overdrive, as well as its four decades newer interior.
Plenty more was done to the car to bring it to the condition you see here, including the addition of an Air Ride Suspension, shaved body, modern braking system, Corvette C6 alloy wheels and a custom-made rear seat bench.
The cost for all this? The seller is asking for $89,995 or best offer on eBay.