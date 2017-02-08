This Stunning Aston Martin One-77 Is Selling For...God Knows How Much

If you're in the exclusive hypercar collecting business, owning a barely used 2012 Aston Martin One-77 should be considered a major achievement.
The exotic British ride, currently listed on duPont Registry, features an Aviemore Pearl exterior, a blue with white stitching interior, and has just 730 miles (1,174 km) on the clock.
In other words, that 7.3-liter V12 engine has barely had any time to put those 760 PS (749 HP) to use. Same goes for the massive 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. In a straight line, the One-77 is good for 354 km/h (220 mph), while 100 km/h (62 mph) is achieved in less than 3.7 seconds.
This particular car is number 66 of 77, and was purchased by its owner back in 2012 directly from Aston Martin. Right now, #66 resides in the United States and is said to be in immaculate condition.
Unfortunately the asking price isn't mentioned in the ad, so potential buyers will need to negotiate over the phone or in person.
What we can tell you for a fact is that, "expensive" doesn't even begin to define the One-77 as a collector's item - not when one went for a whopping $3.2 million last summer.