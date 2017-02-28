This Unique Yellow LaFerrari Could Be Yours For $4 Million

'Resale red'. That's what some enthusiasts derisively call the tendency by many customers to order their Ferraris in the most popular color to ensure they'll be able to sell it when the time comes. The supercar you see here, though, begs to differ.
While the vast majority of LaFerraris appear to have left the factory in classic Rosso Corsa, a handful were ordered in other colors. Like this one, which was special-ordered in Giallo Triplo Strato.
Chassis number ZFF76ZFA2F0210482 was also equipped with $124,000 of added options, including roof panel, wing mirrors, fog lamp surrounds, dashboard, and more – all decked out in bare carbon fiber.
With 130 miles on the odometer and a certificate from the factory attesting to its special status, this unique LaFerrari is going up for auction at Amelia Island next week, where it's estimated to sell for between $3.8 and 4.5 million. Most of us will never get a chance to see it in person, so the closest you may get is to check it out in photos below by Brian Henniker for Gooding & Company.