All-New 2018 Volvo XC60 Teased Before Geneva Show

As we inch closer to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, automakers are starting to amp our excitement with teaser images, the latest one coming from Volvo.
The Swedes won’t divulge what it is until March 5, but we’re almost certain it’s the new generation of the XC60 mid-size SUV that should arrive as a 2018MY in North America later this year.
From what we see in this picture, the XC60’s face incorporates key elements of Volvo’s contemporary design language, as seen in the 90 series, with a small twist, as the so-called ‘Thor Hammer’ headlamps extend to the enlarged rectangular grille - a bit like on the current BMW 3-Series range.
Volvo officials have previously revealed that the next XC60 will herald the next evolution of the firm’s interior design and will include a tweaked version of the Sensus Connected Touch infotainment system sourced from the 90 series.
Behind the fancier dressing, the new XC60 will be the fourth Volvo model to be spun from the brand’s Scalable Premium Architecture (SPA), following the XC90 crossover, S90 saloon and V90 wagon. Power will come from 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with hybrid applications and possibly even a pure electric model to follow later on. Volvo’s upcoming three-cylinder units could make it in some markets down the road as well.
A tip of the hat to John!