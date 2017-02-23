Top Gear Gets 2017 Facelift, Drops New Trailer And Details For Season 24

PHOTO GALLERY

With co-hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid taking the lead, this new 24th season of Top Gear will premiere in the USA on BBC America on Sunday, March 12, following its UK debut on March 5.This new seven-part season will see the TG hosts experience Kazakhstan in clunkers with half a million miles on the clock, while also taking some MY2017 convertible supercars to the "Wild West", racing in Cuba and turning a South Korean van into a luxury yacht.The cars driven by Matt, Chris, Rory (and also Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan) vary from the Ferrari FXX K to the Aston Martin DB11. They'll also test the new Bugatti Chiron and Ford GT, which is definitely sounds like something we can all look forward to.*more info coming soon