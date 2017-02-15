Top Gear Reportedly Getting A Toyota GT86 For Their New Reasonably Priced Car

The new season of Top Gear is about to premiere and the necessary changes in the format of the popular motoring show hasn’t been exactly known yet, apart from the fact that Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will be the hosts.
Apparently the show’s producers are keen to ditch the last traces of Chris Evans from the show by scrapping altogether the ‘Star In A Rallycross Car’ segment, which involved a celebrity driving a prepped Mini Cooper both on dirt and tarmac, as reported by the Sun.
The 24th season of Top Gear will feature instead a Toyota GT86 as the car to be driven by the show’s special guests.
A source said “All trace of Chris is basically gone. But bosses are hopeful Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will do the business.”
Top Gear’s celebrity segment is often criticized as one of the most boring parts of the show but the addition of the rear-driven Toyota might just do the trick. “The GT86 is brilliant to drive but also risky”, the source said.
“This time the celebs will be taught by both Chris Harris and the Stig, so they’ll be in safe hands.”
The new season of Top Gear returns on March 5 in the UK and on March 13 in the US, so stay tuned for more info.