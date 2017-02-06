Top Gear Season 24 Looks Rather Promising In New Trailer

An extended trailer for Top Gear Season 24 has just been released and dare we say, it previews what appears to be a particularly promising series.
The main difference between the latest season and the disastrous 23rd season is that Chris Evans, Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan are gone, leaving Chris Harris, Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid to handle presenting duties.
In this 90-second trailer, the three hosts can be seen facing off against the head honcho at the BBC’s insurance department, who asks them a selection of questions regarding what they’ll be getting up to during the season.
The footage shows LeBlanc driving the Aston Martin DB11, Harris drifting the Ferrari FXX K, as well as Reid partaking in a number of racing challenges against the others.
No premiere date for the new season has been released, but we’ll definitely be tuning in. Will you?