Top Gear's Reasonably Priced Astra Sells For A Reasonable £6,000

The very same celebrity-driven Vauxhall Astra that was used on BBC Top Gear's "Reasonably Priced Car" segment, has been auctioned off for £6,000 ($7,484).Among the big-name stars that drove the car while former presenter Jeremy Clarkson narrated the lap, we can count Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, Margot Robbie or Tom Hiddleston, plus many others.said Jools Tait, the organization's development director.Adam Collins, brand manager for Vauxhall Motors added that the automaker isThe three fastest celebrity drivers to ever take the reasonably priced Astra around the TG test track were Olly Murs (1:44.6), Nicholas Hoult (1:44.7) and Need For Speed & Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul (1:44.7).