Top Gear's Reasonably Priced Astra Sells For A Reasonable £6,000

The very same celebrity-driven Vauxhall Astra that was used on BBC Top Gear's "Reasonably Priced Car" segment, has been auctioned off for £6,000 ($7,484).
Among the big-name stars that drove the car while former presenter Jeremy Clarkson narrated the lap, we can count Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, Margot Robbie or Tom Hiddleston, plus many others.
"We are extremely grateful to Vauxhall Motors for their continued support and generous donation to BEN," said Jools Tait, the organization's development director. "Every pound donated ensures we can continue to provide our support services for people working in the automotive industry and their families."
Adam Collins, brand manager for Vauxhall Motors added that the automaker is "proud to support BEN and we're pleased the sale of the BBC Top Gear car has offered a decent injection of funds into the work BEN do for the automotive industry."
The three fastest celebrity drivers to ever take the reasonably priced Astra around the TG test track were Olly Murs (1:44.6), Nicholas Hoult (1:44.7) and Need For Speed & Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul (1:44.7).