Toyota Calls On Milla Jovovich To Promote C-HR Crossover

If you're looking for parallels between the Toyota C-HR and someone like Milla Jovovich, you might be tempted to say that they're both very desirable to look at.
The actress stars in this new Toyota spot titled "The Night That Flows", narrating away not unlike Matthew McConaughey in those Lincoln commercials. Milla's script however sounds a little more "poetic", indirectly touching on the C-HR's looks and purpose within its segment.
The so-called "Night That Flows" is meant to represent the world's first drive through immersive theater experience, part of a one-night event offering guests an "artistic and experiential journey," showcasing the character of the C-HR.
Speaking of which, the appearance of the C-HR was always meant to reflect Toyota's design language at its most "dynamic". The edgy and aggressive body panels and overall sleek package remains unique within the Japanese automaker's lineup.
The same can be said about the C-HR's interior, boasting an 8" touchscreen multimedia system on top of a shallow dashboard design, letting you know you're not driving a run-of-the-mill crossover.