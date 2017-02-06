Toyota Hilux Gets T-Boned And Flips Over After Running Red Light

A Toyota Hilux ute driver caused an accident at an intersection in Launceston, Tasmania after running a red light.
Drivers can claim to run red lights for a multitude of reasons, but that doesn't make it any less stupid.
Either way, this dashcam footage shows what can happen when you do so. The driver of the Hilux got off easy here, seen as how the description of the video reads "everyone is okay, ute driver suffered some scratches but other than that fine."
As for the driver of the dashcam car, while he's certainly not to blame for what happened, perhaps next time he might be inclined to slow down when approaching an empty intersection at night, even if he has a green light - it's called defensive driving.