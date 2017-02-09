Toyota Launches RAV4 'Adventure' For People With Active Lifestyles

Toyota's new Chicago-bound RAV4 Adventure boasts rugged styling and a higher ride height for young families looking to travel off the beaten path.
Available in either front-wheel drive form (with an automatic limited-slip differential) or as a Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel drive model, the RAV4 Adventure features a Tow Prep Package as standard, with an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, as well as a higher ride height.
The Adventure grade also comes standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and TSS-P.
Among its bold exterior styling changes, the RAV4 Adventure features large overfender flares, 18" five-spoke black alloys with 235/55R18 tires, lower body guards, black headlight bezels, black fog lamp surrounds, roof racks and Adventure badging. Available exterior colors include Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White and a completely new color, the so-called Ruby Flare Pearl.
As for the interior, it comes with unique trim panels, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a 120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area, Adventure door sill protectors and all-weather floor & cargo mats with the Adventure logo.
Toyota is also bringing additional features for select 2018 RAV4 models, features such as optional heat/power fabric front row seats, heated steering wheel and a wiper de-icer, part of a new Cold Weather Package.
The 2018 RAV4 Adventure is set to arrive in showrooms this September.