Toyota Luxes Up Aygo With 'X-Clusiv' Edition

Prices for Toyota's updated top-of-the-line Aygo x-clusiv are set at £13,035 and £13,735 respectively for the five-speed manual and x-shift automatic version.
One of the first changes you might notice with the Aygo x-clusiv is that Electro Gray is no longer the only body color option. Now, buyers can pick seven different shades in total, with the likes of White Flash, Silver Splash, Bold Black, Red Pop, Deep Blue Buzz and Cyan Splash joining the palette.
Like with the recently-launched Aygo x-style and x-press versions, the body color of the x-clusiv is also carried through the cabin, on the door panels and across the dashboard.
Furthermore, you get new Vogue leather seats with integrated headrests, featuring a multi-panel design in dark gray with contrasting lighter Anthracite gray sections.
Other changes include the electric full-length canvas 'Funroof', which is now an £895 optional extra, despite being standard on the previous iteration of the Aygo x-clusiv.
As for other new features, we'll note the 15" alloys, climate control, x-touch multimedia system with 7" touchscreen, reversing camera, dusk-sensing headlights, smart entry and push-button start, rear privacy glass, Bluetooth, power-adjustable heated door mirrors, DAB radio and carpet mats with Anthracite edging.
Optional extras include the Toyota Safety Sense package, which offers a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Alert.