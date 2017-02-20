Toyota Recalling All Mirai FCVs For Output Voltage Issues

Toyota Motor Corp is conducting a safety recall that covers all units of the Mirai sold globally.
The number revolves around 2,800 and includes the cars delivered to the United States, Japan, United Arab Emirates, and some countries in Europe, according to Reuters.
Under certain driving conditions, such as having the throttle depressed after a long descent while using cruise control, the output voltage generated by the fuel cell boost converter could exceed maximum voltage.
As with all recall campaigns, the company will contact all owners of the Mirai and inform them on the situation. Subsequent to scheduling an appointment with a local authorized dealer, the fuel cell system software will be updated free of charge. This process is estimated to take roughly half an hour.
Toyota has yet to announce if this problem led to any incidents on the road or when the recall will begin but we should learn more on the subject once an official statement will be released.