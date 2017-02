Toyota Says New 86 Can Make Your Girlfriend Happy…Sort Of

VIDEOS

Toyota wants to give you a helping hand in teaching you how to make your other half happy.Obviously targeting young male drivers , Toyota's four-step solution starts by proposing to send your girlfriend for a day at the spa. Step 2 includes taking the two-door on a tire-shredding adventure through some twisty roads, while step 3 invites you to go deeper and deeper.That's Toyota's way of promoting the new 86, which came last year to replace the FR-S after Scion was axed , and it's the latest in a string of commercials that unite under the tagline, "The 2017 Toyota 86. It's not for everyone, is it for you?"If these spots have convinced you into checking out the 86 , know that it carries an MSRP of $26,255 when equipped with the 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 6-speed automatic can be had from $26,975. The 86 maintains the FR-S' 2.0-liter flat-four engine , which produces 205 horsepower and 156 lb-ft (212 Nm) of torque in the manual, and 200 HP in the automatic model.