Toyota Says New 86 Can Make Your Girlfriend Happy…Sort Of

Toyota wants to give you a helping hand in teaching you how to make your other half happy.
Obviously targeting young male drivers, Toyota's four-step solution starts by proposing to send your girlfriend for a day at the spa. Step 2 includes taking the two-door on a tire-shredding adventure through some twisty roads, while step 3 invites you to go deeper and deeper.
That's Toyota's way of promoting the new 86, which came last year to replace the FR-S after Scion was axed, and it's the latest in a string of commercials that unite under the tagline, "The 2017 Toyota 86. It's not for everyone, is it for you?"
If these spots have convinced you into checking out the 86, know that it carries an MSRP of $26,255 when equipped with the 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 6-speed automatic can be had from $26,975. The 86 maintains the FR-S' 2.0-liter flat-four engine, which produces 205 horsepower and 156 lb-ft (212 Nm) of torque in the manual, and 200 HP in the automatic model.