Toyota To Race Third Prototype At Le Mans 24 Hours

Following Audi’s decision to leave LMP1 competition, this year’s World Endurance Championship is lacking competitors. Fortunately, Toyota will add some intrigue to June’s Le Mans 24 Hours by entering a third car on the grid.
In a statement, the Japanese marque says it is extremely determined to claim victory at this year’s event after losing the race last year on the final lap due to a mechanical failure, hence the extra car for 2017. A third TS050 hybrid will also compete at the Spa-Francorchamps event in May.
The lead driver of this third car will be Stephane Sarrazin and his two co-drivers will be announced shortly. The other two TS050 Hybrids will consist of Jose Maria Lopez, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi as well as the team of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima.
Toyota says that its 2017 entrant will be significantly more advanced than last year’s car but has yet to release full details about the upgraded racer.
Discussing the brand’s decision to enter three cars at Le Mans and Spa, team president Toshio Sato said “We are working hard to be prepared and we are inspired to win.”
Note: 2016 Toyota TS050 pictured