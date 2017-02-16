Toyota UK Slashes Prius PHEV Prices By £3,200

Looking to keep the Prius Plug-In competitive in the market, Toyota has lowered the prices of the entire range in the United Kingdom, by £3,200 (equal to $3,983 at today's rates).
Now offered from £31,695 ($39,455) OTR, the Business Edition Plus entry-level comes with standard 8.0-inch infotainment, head-up display, reversing camera, sat-nav, Bluetooth, DAB radio, wireless smartphone charging, and Toyota Safety Sense package, alongside automatic headlights and specific 15-inch wheels.
If you're looking for the Business Edition Plus with a Solar Roof, then get ready to pay £33,195 ($41,322) OTR, while the range-topping Excel carries a £33,895 starting price. The latter adds parking sensors on boths sides, park assist, rain-sensing wipers, a premium JBL sound system, voice recognition control, and leather upholstery.
Both models are eligible for the Government's £2,500 ($3,112) plug-in vehicle grant scheme, which lowers the price of the entry-level to £29,195 ($36,343), and the Excel, to £31,395 ($39,081).
Powering it is a 1.8-liter petrol engine and electric motor, which work together to offer 120 HP. The 8.8 kWh battery pack, which takes 3 hours to charge using a household socket, allows it to travel in full electric mode for more than 50 km (31 miles).
The Prius PHEV returns an average of 282 mpg UK (1.0 l/100 km / 235 mpg US), and emits 22 g/km of CO2, in the NEDC cycle.