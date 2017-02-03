Toyota's Super Bowl Ad Aims To Boost Lackluster Mirai Sales

Toyota’s 30-second spot for Super Bowl Sunday has just been released and clearly aims to boost the lackluster sales of the hydrogen Mirai.
The advertisement will air during a break between the second quarter and halftime but only be shown in Los Angeles and San Francisco as California is the only U.S. state where the Mirai is currently sold.
Appropriately, the commercial focuses on the eco-friendly nature of the Mirai with it seen watering a daisy with the water that it emits.
According to the marketing manager for the Mirai, Nathan Kokes “Sunday’s game provides a great opportunity to showcase new Mirai fuel cell vehicle creative in two key markets, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With the Mirai currently only available in California, we’re excited to share the Mirai message, “Vehicle of Change,” with our current owners and potential Mirai customers in the Golden State.”
In 2016, the brand managed to sell just 1,034 Mirai models in California and in January 2017, shifted 83 units.