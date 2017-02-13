Track Battle: Audi TTS vs BMW M240i vs Porsche 718 Cayman

With models such as the Audi TT, BMW 2-Series and Porsche's 718 Cayman already quick enough, you don't need to be driving their flagship versions in order to have a blast around a track.
What we have here are the Audi TTS, BMW M240i and the 718 Cayman, instead of the TT RS, M2 or the Cayman S. Don't worry though, they all look extremely quick around a racing circuit.
On paper, this race should be pretty close. The Audi TTS has 310 PS (305 HP), the M240i is good for 340 PS (335 HP), while the entry-level 718 Cayman has 300 PS (295 HP). Whereas the Audi and the Porsche weigh about the same, the BMW is heavier than the TTS by about 85kg (187 lbs), while outweighing the 718 by 105 kg (231 lbs).
To compensate, the M240i packs 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, whereas the Audi and the Porsche both have 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). In a straight line, both the TTS and the M240i will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, with the 718 Cayman needing a further 0.3 seconds to complete the task.
Their lap times though were surprisingly different, but we'll let you find that out for yourselves.