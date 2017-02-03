Transformers 5 Super Bowl Spot Has Lexus RX SUVs Stand In As Government Cars

Thanks to this 30-second Super Bowl spot, we can safely say that Transformers 5: The Last Knight will be one of the most action-packed movies of the year.
What's more, we also get a look at some blacked out Lexus RX SUVs, apparently being used by the government. The scene shows a bunch of agents (we assume) that are under attack.
As for the movie itself, Michael Bay stated in a letter yesterday on his website that Transformers 5 will be his final movie in this franchise - and this time he really means it, unlike previous times.
"It's bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make- A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out."
If he really plans on knocking this one out of the park, we might actually end up with a proper sequel to the original 2007 movie - although "The Last Knight" is said to interlink all of the Transformers movies.
In his letter to his fans, Michael Bay also posted the writers' log line, and here it is:
"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference.
In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."