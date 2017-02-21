Trio Of Limited-Edition Mercedes' Celebrate 50 Years Of AMG

Mercedes-AMG is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations by unveiling a trio of limited-edition AMG models set to soon hit the market.
The three cars are headlined by the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 that follows in the footsteps of the hardtop GT C Edition 50. Additionally, the covers have been taken off the C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition and the C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition.
Starting with the GT C Roadster Edition 50, it will be restricted to just 500 units worldwide and is offered in two shades, Designo Graphite Grey Magno and Designo Cashmere White Magno. Alongside the special paint finishes, the Edition 50 is bathed in a number of black chrome accents, particularly visible on the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, front grille and tailpipe trim.
Other distinctive elements of the Edition 50 include AMG forged wheels and black and silver Nappa leather with diamond quilted stitching. There’s also an AMG Performance steering wheel and the usually-optional AMG Interior Night package.
As for the Mercedes-AMG C63 and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Editions, they are restricted to just 150 units. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 remains untouched but the models receive a blue fabric roof as well as blue elements in the front bumper, rear diffuser, and wheel caps. It will be available in Designo Cashmere White Magno and Designo Selenite Grey Magno.
Last but not least are the C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Editions. They include a diamond-themed front grille, matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, black trim on the front splitter, side skirts and rear apron as well as a small trunk lid lip spoiler.
Orders for all three limited-edition models will be opened on March 6 2017 with deliveries of the C63 and C43 variants commencing in June 2017 and those for the GT C Roadster Edition 50 kicking off in July 2017.