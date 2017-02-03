Trucker Films Road Rage Incident Resulting In Multi-Car Crash

Dashcam footage has emerged showing a suspected road rage incident resulting in a three-way collision in Jackson, Mississippi.
Shot by a trucker about one month ago, the video shows a white sedan overtaking a Ford pickup truck on the motorway. While we can't be certain, it appears as though the sedan was tailgating the pickup shortly before the pickup driver moved out of the way.
Infuriated, the pickup driver can then be seen accelerating up alongside the sedan as the two approach traffic further up the road. With just two lanes available, the pickup steers down the center of the two lanes before making contact with the sedan.
The impact was severe enough to send the sedan into a larger SUV, forcing both cars off the road. As for the pickup, it crossed into the median strip and can be seen fleeing the scene.
The video was shared by Trooper Eric Henry as a way to raise awareness about road rage.
“It shows a preventable accident and possible road rage incident, in which two vehicles wreck and strike another vehicle. It is tragic and could have killed someone over nothing,” he said to 16 Wapt News.