Trucks Driver Crashes 1965 Ford Mustang While Loading It On Board

Driving a car onto a truck. How hard can it be? Well, apparently, a lot harder than it looks.
Incidents of prized automobiles being damaged while loaded and unloaded from trucks aren’t a new phenomenon but watching this 1965 Mustang crash into a trailer is particularly painful.
The driver of the Mustang seems rather relaxed when driving the prized muscle car up the ramps and has it lined up perfectly. Perhaps being quite experienced, he proceeds to drive into the truck quite quickly before the rear wheels suddenly lose traction.
This sends the Mustang sliding to the right where it crashes into the side of the truck while its rear-end balances precariously in the middle of the ramps.
It’s impossible to say how much damage has been caused to the rear quarter panel, undertray and wheel but we can’t imagine the Mustang’s owner being very pleased!