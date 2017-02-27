Trump Administration To Review Autonomous Car Guidance

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stated that she was looking into the autonomous vehicle guidance previously issued by the Obama administration, urging better communication between automakers and public.
Back in September, guidelines were issued for automakers to voluntarily submit details of their self-driving systems to regulators in a 15-point "safety assessment", while also urging states to defer to the government on most regulations.
However automakers say that turning over significant data could delay testing by months and lead to these guidelines becoming mandatory.
Car companies went on to urge the Trump administration late last year to re-evaluate the guidelines and perhaps even make significant changes - automakers even asked Congress this month to make legislative changes that would lead to fully-autonomous cars arriving on US roads sooner rather than later, as reported by Autonews.
"This administration is evaluating this guidance and will consult with you and other stakeholders as we update it and amend it, to ensure that it strikes the right balance," said Secretary Chao.
She also stated that self-driving cars could dramatically improve safety, especially with over 35,000 people having died in traffic accidents back in 2015 in the United States. Furthermore, traffic fatalities were up 8% in the first nine months of 2016.
"There's a lot at stake in getting this technology right," said Chao, while noting that 94% of traffic crashes occur due to human error. She then added that the Trump administration wanted to ensure the public that it is a "catalyst for safe, efficient technologies, not an impediment."
"In particular, I want to challenge Silicon Valley, Detroit and all other auto industry hubs to step up and help educate a skeptical public about the benefits of automated technology."