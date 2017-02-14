Try Keeping A Straight Face Through This Chevrolet HHR Review

Built in order to fight back against Chrysler's PT Cruiser, the Chevrolet HHR proved to be a highly controversial car.
In spite of that, it sold surprisingly well in the US from 2005, up until 2010 when GM decided to pull the plug and make way for other models, such as the Orlando MPV.
The HHR was also taken off the market in Mexico in early 2009 due to poor sales, and while GM did try to make the car partially available in Europe at one point, sales turned out to be abysmal - mostly due to poor interior quality, poor performance and fuel economy.
And yet, the HHR did offer buyers a small touch of the past, with a few features that remind you of the late 1940's Chevy Suburban (1949 to be precise).
Chevy even tried to replicate that classic Suburban grille on the HHR, which sort of worked if all you cared about was the "horizontal lines" design and not the fact that the Suburban had a much wider grille.
Check out the full RegularCars review in order to see what a funny take on the HHR sounds like.