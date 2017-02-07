Turkish Journo Drives Fiat Tipo 25,000 Miles Around The World In 133 Days

Wanting to prove the reliability of their new Tipo, Fiat had a Turkish journalist drive the compact sedan around the world - literally.
With Okan Altan in the driving seat, a standard version of the Turkish-made vehicle set off from the Tofas plant, in Bursa, on August 13, for its first stage in Europe, going through Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine, before entering Russia.
Having completed the famous Trans-Siberian highway after traveling for 11 hours a day for 8 days, the Fiat Tipo then continued its journey in Japan, where it reached Yokohama for the next leg of the journey, embarking on a ship for Mexico. 11 days after its arrival, the saloon was held from entering the North American country due to a bureaucratic error.
The adventure continued on the Atlantic Ocean, for a 40-day boat trip, with the coast of England set as the destination, while the final leg saw the Tipo crossing 14 European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, before entering Turkey again.
The road trip took in 22 countries and 122 cities, and spanned over 133 days, covering 41,000 km (25,476 miles). The Fiat Tipo hadn’t been additionally prepared for the journey, and the only servicing needed was the routine maintenance and the replacement of two punctured tires.