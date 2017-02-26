Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo Burns to a Crisp In Miami

Exotic supercars are highly stressed machines, and have been known as a result to catch fire from time to time. Pushing them even further, then, might not be such a good idea – as one owner recently discovered... the hard way.
This minute-long video shows the tear-jerking sight of a Lamborghini Gallardo burning to a crisp. As you might have guessed, though, this is no “ordinary” Gallardo.
It may have left the factory as an LP570-4 Superleggera, which was already one of the most potent and capable versions of the Gallardo ever made. But then it was modified by Underground Racing with a pair of turbochargers, boosting output up to around 1,000 horsepower.
Apparently the Raging Bull couldn't handle the added stress, especially in the heat and humidity of Florida where it was taking part on Saturday in BullFest Miami 2017 – an event that's been known to attract over a hundred of Sant'Agata's finest. Hopefully the other participating supercars made it out in the same condition in which they entered.