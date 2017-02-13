Two Dead In Las Vegas After Lamborghini Crashes During Driving Experience

Two men have been killed following a crash at the SpeedVegas racetrack in Las Vegas.
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the driver was under the instruction of an employee from the SpeedVegas driving experience at the time of the incident. It is reported that the driver of the white Lamborghini crashed the Italian exotic into a barrier before it swiftly burst into flames.
It has been confirmed that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident and until these investigations are completed, full details surrounding the crash won’t be known.
In a statement, SpeedVegas chief executive and co-founder Aaron Fessler expressed his sympathy to the families struck by the tragedy.
“Today, an accident on the track resulted in the deaths of a SpeedVegas employee and a customer. We are fully cooperating with investigators at this time. We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families and to our SpeedVegas team members who have lost a beloved colleague.”
#speedvegas drove by and saw this...doesn't look good pic.twitter.com/8KbYWcKiHS— Jill (@jnj255) February 12, 2017
@SPEEDVEGAS everybody okay? Looks like some one wrecked pretty hard . pic.twitter.com/HY5jWR0qsS— DronExposed (@Dron_Exposed) February 12, 2017