U Spy Hyundai 2018 Accent Sedan In San Francisco

Last week, our spies captured Hyundai evaluating the Chinese Celesta sedan in Europe, and now, one of our readers scooped what we believe to be another car we first saw in China, this time, testing on U.S. soil.
“Spotted in San Francisco last Sunday. Hard to tell what it is, from the front it looked like it had a Hyundai grille,” eagle-eyed reader, Jean-Philippe, told Carscoops.
Upon further investigation, we found Jean-Philippe’s brand assessment to be spot on, as the camouflaged car’s lines match those of the Chinese market, 2017 Hyundai Verna Yuena small sedan, the local production and sales of which started at the end of last year.
During its presentation in China in October, Hyundai said it was “developed specifically for the Chinese market” describing it as a "smart urban family sedan that competes successfully in this price-sensitive sector".
For those of you who don’t know, Verna is Hyundai’s alternative name for the Accent in international markets. Put those together and it’s almost certain that we’re looking at the new North American Accent sedan that is scheduled to arrive later this year as a 2018 model.
In China, buyers can choose between two naturally aspirated gasoline engines, a 120 PS (118 HP) 1.6-liter and a 100 PS (99 HP) 1.4-liter, with the former also offered with the option of an automatic transmission. In the USA and Canada, the 2018 Accent should continue using the same 137hp 1.6L four paired to either a 6speed manual or automatic as the current car.
Thanks to Jean-Philippe for the scoop!