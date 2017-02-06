U Spy: New Jaguar E-Pace Thrusts Brand's SUV Lineup Into BMW X1 Territory

What's smaller than F? Why, E, of course! Jaguar already told us that much when it rolled out the XE to slot in below the XF sedan. And now it's about to do it again with the crossover you see here, however disguised though it may still be.
Spotted out in the wild by our de-facto Colorado spy, Brett Borgard, is a camouflaged prototype for the forthcoming Jaguar E-Pace – the smaller brother to the F-Pace that took Leaping Cat marque into the crossover market for the first time.
Tipped to launch this summer, the E-Pace will be Jaguar's assault on the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes GLA in the increasingly competitive market for compact luxury crossovers. It's a market so vital, in fact, that this will essentially be the third distinct model that JLR will launch into the segment, joining the new Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.
Long content to let its sister brand handle the off-roaders, Jaguar has evidently found – much like Bentley, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo – that it can't stay out of the crossover any longer. The F-Pace and E-Pace are expected to be followed by the electric-powered I-Pace, and we won't be at all surprised to see a J-Pace cap the range as well to take on the big boys further up the market in the coming years.
Thanks to Brett for the scoop!