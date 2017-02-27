UAE Sheikh Takes Delivery Of First Lamborghini Centenario

It took Lamborghini almost a year to start shipping the Centenario to different parts of the globe, and now that they did, we can take a look at the very first to arrive to its new owner.
Delivered to the United Arab Emirates, the Aventador-based supercar is owned by a 32-year old Sheikh - Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who allegedly paid 10 million UAE Dirham for it, which equals to $2.7 million, at today's exchange rates.
Finished in an orange shade, contrasted by black trimmings and five-spoke wheels, the owner was photographed while checking out his latest acquisition, one of just 40 produced - 20 coupes and 20 roadsters.
Presented at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the Lamborghini Centenario was created as a celebration of Ferruccio Lamborghini's 100th birthday. It comes with a specific body that sits on top of the Aventador SV's carbon fiber monocoque and uses a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine.
With 770 PS (759 HP) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque available on tap, which is more than the new Aventador S, the Centenario needs 2.8 seconds to go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), and will keep accelerating up to more than 350 km/h (217 mph).
Photos via Nfi