Uber CEO Steps Down From Trump's Advisory Council Over Refugee Ban

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has stepped down from President Trump’s economic advisory council.
In an email to his employees, Kalanick cited Trump’s controversial immigration executive order as a key reason why he decided to relinquish his role on the economic council. Additionally, he said that his role with Trump had caused confusion that he was endorsing the President’s agenda.
“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community.
“I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”
Kalanick’s decision comes just a few days after he publicly denounced Trump’s “unjust immigration and travel ban” saying that it would adversely affect a number of Uber drivers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.