Undercover Cop In Explorer Serves Justice To SUV Driver Forcing His Way Into Lane

While some instant karma moments can be truly delicious to watch, this one, we must say, is somewhat polarizing.
There are two clear ways to look at what went down in this clip. First, you've got a white SUV changing lanes in an almost continuous motion, despite there not being that big of a gap to squeeze through ahead of the gray Explorer.
On the flip side, the driver of that white SUV did have their blinkers on, signaling intent in an appropriate fashion, which kind of makes it seem like the Explorer could have backed off a little to help out a fellow motorist.
Of course, that Explorer had a huge ace up its sleeve, lighting up the other SUV after it had successfully merged into the lane, pulling the driver over.
We would have loved to hear that conversation between the cop and the driver...
H/T to Jalopnik!