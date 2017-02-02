Upcoming Ferrari F12M Might Borrow Cues From The GTC4 Lusso

Ferrari is currently working on the updated version of the mighty F12 Berlinetta which will reportedly go by the F12M moniker and this is our best guess yet of how it will look like.
Staying true to the trend Ferrari set with the 488 replacing the 458 and the GTC4 Lusso doing the same for the FF, the new F12M is expected to be significantly revised but not renewed completely.
This rendering comes from Marco Maltese of Trazione Posteriore, putting into it all the available rumors about the upcoming F12M.
As you can see, the front end now features a revised bumper with a larger and more aggressive air intake, cooling ducts for the brakes and headlights similar in style with the GTC4 Lusso.
The rear also gets the same light treatment with Ferrari’s four-seater model and now gets four taillights, a more prominent spoiler, a deeper diffuser and much cleaner lines that the current model.
The naturally aspirated V12 engine will of course remain, with reports suggesting a bump to around 770hp, which is the same horsepower figure offered by the insane F12tdf. There are also rumors that Ferrari is thinking of giving the F12M an entry-level T version, in the same vein with the GTC4 Lusso T, employing the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 with around 710hp.
The new Ferrari is reportedly going to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, with the car set to be shown to prospective customers the coming weeks.