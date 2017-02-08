Updated Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi Comes With More Standard Features, Rear-Steering Axle

Mercedes-Benz's Vito Taxi has been part of the London scenery since 2008, but it's now moving on with modern times.
Said to impress with its "comfortable and generous spaciousness", the black cab can accommodate up to six passengers and is also wheelchair-friendly.
Some of the standard features that equip it include air conditioning, electrically operated sliding doors on both sides, electrically extendible entrance steps, and a start/stop function to improve fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.
Additionally, the Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi is also equipped with several assistance systems, such as the Attention Assist, offered at no extra cost, which alerts the driver if signs of fatigue or inattentiveness are shown. Moreover, the Active Parking Assist, Blind Sport Assist, and others, are also offered, but as options.
In order to gain taxi approval in the English capital, the 2017 Vito has been specially modified, just like its predecessor, and it has a rear-steering axle, which helps it comply with the local stipulation of a 25-feet (7.62m) turning radius. However, since the van is also available for cab duties outside London, it can be had without a rear-steering axle as well.