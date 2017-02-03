Used Wiesmann GT MF4 Offers The Best Of Both Worlds, But Is It Worth Over A New 911 Turbo?

This retro-looking sports car with the weird name might not sound familiar to many, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve recognition.
This is a 2013 Wiesmann GT MF4 Anniversary and this specific model is extremely rare, as it’s the only right-hand drive GT MF4 Anniversary the small German company produced with a manual gearbox, before the company closed down in 2014.
So why is it offering the best of both worlds? Well, that is because underneath it’s curvy, retro bodywork, the GT MF4 uses –as any other Wiesmann- a modern BMW powertrain. In this instance we have the 4.8-litre V8 engine that makes 367hp.
The fairly modern engine is nesting in a light aluminum monocoque chassis, allowing for a 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, with the top speed set at 180mph.
These cars were built to order and that’s why this specific one comes with a rather interesting choice of spec inside. Every surface of the cabin is light blue, including the dials and the carpets, and that might prove a deal breaker to some.
Offered for sale from Mole Valley in the UK, this slightly used Wiesmann GT MF4 Anniversary can be yours for £120,000.
So what do you think? This, or a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo?