V8-Powered Porsche 911 Rat Rod Will Shock You

There are some cars that leave you utterly speechless due to the sheer beauty and others that leave you lost for words as to what you’re actually look at. This Porsche 911 rat rod is the latter.
No, you didn’t read that wrong. One creative (?) French company dubbed Danton Arts Kustoms, has turned a 1990’s Porsche 911 Carrera 2 into an American-esque rat rod that is so out-of-this-world it borders on insane.
Almost nothing has been left of the 911 body as it’s been cut in half in front of the cabin to make way for a Ford big block V8. The front fascia has then been tacked on to the front of this crazy powerplant. A set of huge wheels and tires then complete the transformation.
The car was displayed at last weekend’s Monaco International Auto Show and certainly would have stopped onlooker’s in their tracks. It also may have caused a few heart attacks.
H/T to Jalopnik!