Vauxhall's 528HP Maloo VXR8 LSA Ute Is A Surprisingly Fun Track Toy

Despite being nothing more than a re-badged HSV, the Vauxhall Maloo LSA is the fastest pickup truck currently for sale in the UK and is capable of some rather insane things.For starters, it is fitted with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine delivering 528 hp and 494 lb-ft (671 Nm) of neck-snapping torque. Sure, that’s more than you could ever need to haul around your tools with but it also allows the Maloo to be quite potent on a racetrack.With this in mind,recently had former Fifth Gear host Tiff Needell take a bright red Maloo to Silverstone to discover just what this Australian brute is capable of.As you may expect for a car with so little weight over its rear tyres, it can be especially tail-happy meaning it isn’t all that fast through the corners. The straight are where it really shines. In fact, the Vauxhall can teach a Radical race car a thing or two in a straight line.