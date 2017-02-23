Vauxhall's 528HP Maloo VXR8 LSA Ute Is A Surprisingly Fun Track Toy

Despite being nothing more than a re-badged HSV, the Vauxhall Maloo LSA is the fastest pickup truck currently for sale in the UK and is capable of some rather insane things.
For starters, it is fitted with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine delivering 528 hp and 494 lb-ft (671 Nm) of neck-snapping torque. Sure, that’s more than you could ever need to haul around your tools with but it also allows the Maloo to be quite potent on a racetrack.
With this in mind, Evo Magazine recently had former Fifth Gear host Tiff Needell take a bright red Maloo to Silverstone to discover just what this Australian brute is capable of.
As you may expect for a car with so little weight over its rear tyres, it can be especially tail-happy meaning it isn’t all that fast through the corners. The straight are where it really shines. In fact, the Vauxhall can teach a Radical race car a thing or two in a straight line.