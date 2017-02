Volvo Concept Truck Out Testing Hybrid Powertrain [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

In addition to its aerodynamic and rolling resistance improvements, this heavy-duty semi concept from Volvo Trucks is currently testing out a hybrid powertrain for long haul applications.The powertrain works by recovering energy either when braking, or when driving downhill on slopes steeper than 1%. The energy is then stored in the batteries and used to power the truck in "electric mode" on flat roads and low gradients.said Volvo Trucks CEO, Claes Nilsson.Furthermore, Volvo's own I-See driver support system has been developed specifically for this hybrid powertrain , so that it can analyze upcoming topography and calculate the most economical and efficient means of propulsion - be it diesel or electric.According to Volvo, the hybrid powertrain should allow the combustion engine to be shut off for up to 30% of the driving time on long journeys , thus saving between 5-10% in fuel. As for its full-electric driving range, the vehicle can operate with zero emissions and low noise for up to 10 km (6.2 miles).