Volvo Concept Truck Out Testing Hybrid Powertrain [w/Video]

In addition to its aerodynamic and rolling resistance improvements, this heavy-duty semi concept from Volvo Trucks is currently testing out a hybrid powertrain for long haul applications.
The powertrain works by recovering energy either when braking, or when driving downhill on slopes steeper than 1%. The energy is then stored in the batteries and used to power the truck in "electric mode" on flat roads and low gradients.
"The powertrain in our concept truck has been developed to improve transport efficiency and thereby help the industry towards sustainable transport. With the concept truck we will gain valuable knowledge and experience, which will help us develop the technology further," said Volvo Trucks CEO, Claes Nilsson.
Furthermore, Volvo's own I-See driver support system has been developed specifically for this hybrid powertrain, so that it can analyze upcoming topography and calculate the most economical and efficient means of propulsion - be it diesel or electric.
According to Volvo, the hybrid powertrain should allow the combustion engine to be shut off for up to 30% of the driving time on long journeys, thus saving between 5-10% in fuel. As for its full-electric driving range, the vehicle can operate with zero emissions and low noise for up to 10 km (6.2 miles).