Volvo's First EV To Launch In 2019 With Potential 100 kWh Battery

Volvo has confirmed that it will launch its first all-electric production model in 2019 and that it will be capable of supporting battery packs up to 100 kWh in capacity.
The news was confirmed by the brand’s senior director of Electric Propulsion Systems, Mats Anderson at the recent SAE 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium in San Diego.
According to Green Car Congress, the Swedish automaker is developing a new Modular Electrification Platform (MEP) which can underpin its future range of BEVs. Interestingly, it is thought that initially, the brand’s future range of hybrid and electric vehicles will be based around either the firm’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) or the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).
It is reported that the Modular Electrification Platform will be capable of supporting up to 450 kW of electric power.
At this stage, it isn’t known exactly what form Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle will take. It could be based around one of the brand’s existing vehicles or instead, by an entirely new model.