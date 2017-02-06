VOS Performance Want You To Have Their Modded Lamborghini Huracan Spyder For $312k

Ever since it broke cover more than a year ago, VOS Performance have wanted to get their hands on the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and now they did.
Kicking off the list of upgrades is a custom sports exhaust system that allows the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine to produce an extra 12 PS (12 HP) and 15 Nm (11 lb-ft) of torque on top of the LP610-4's 610 PS (601 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque.
For an extra cost, they're willing to throw in an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, which increases performance by another 20 PS (20 HP) and 22 Nm (16 lb-ft) of torque, while saving 20 kg (44 lbs). An H&R sport spring kit, which lowers the ride height by 35 mm, will make the entire bundle of upgrades even more expensive.
There's also a new carbon fiber front apron, fixed rear wing and an underbody diffuser, while the Italian bull now sits on 20- and 21-inch Mansory LM rims, front and rear. A set of LOMA wheels are also available, in the same size.
Inside, the German tuner added high gloss carbon fiber bits and pieces such as the ventilation nozzles, door handles, sill entrance panels, paddle shifters, and others. Inserts of the same lightweight material can also be found on the steering wheel and center console, while the instrument panel received a matte carbon fiber finish that is said to minimize reflections.
The cost of the entire bundle of upgrades is €50,000 ($53,903), but VOS Performance can also sell you the entire car, for €289,500 ($312,098).