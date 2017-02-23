VW Arteon Gets Ready For Its Big Debut In Geneva

We've been looking at sketches for the upcoming Volkswagen Arteon for months now. The wait will soon be over, as the German automaker has pledged to unveil the new model at the Geneva Motor Show next month – but not before it gives us just a coupe more teasers.
Arteon is what VW will call its replacement for the CC, described as a “premium mid-size” fastback, positioned above the Passat. We'd expect it, however, to slot below where the Phaeton once sat (and where the Phideon does in China).
Despite what promises to be a sleek silhouette, though, Volkswagen promises “an interior architecture which is exceptionally spacious – with ample head and leg room at all seats.”
The manufacturer hasn't revealed much more than that at the moment, except to say that the Arteon will incorporate advanced driver assistance systems, the likes of which we'd typically expect to find only in higher-end luxury automobiles.