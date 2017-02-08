VW Atlas Weekend Edition Concept Coming To Chicago Auto Show

In an attempt to demonstrate how their 2018 Atlas SUV can be enhanced by adding on smart accessories, VW will be showcasing the Atlas Weekend Edition Concept in Chicago.
Aesthetically, fans of the brand might be able to recognize the throwback "Weekender" packages that were once offered on classic models such as the Vanagon and Eurovan pop-up camper models.
Based on the SEL Premium version, the Weekend Edition concept features a 276 HP 3.6-liter VR6 engine, working alongside an 8-speed transmission as well as the automaker's advanced 4Motion all-wheel drive system with Drive Mode Select.
Features include the 18" Prisma wheels, dressed up in a custom anthracite gray, the Urban Loader cargo box (a modern variation of the pop-up roof), and base carrier bars for attaching accessories. The Urban Loader can even transform into a 17.7 cu-ft (501 liters) container whenever the driver needs more space to haul things around.
Inside, the Atlas Weekend Edition comes with a cargo divider, providing a safe pet-friendly barrier behind the second row of seats - which also features a universal tablet mount. Other accessories include window and hood deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk liner with seat-back coverage, a privacy cargo cover, all-weather rubber mats, splash guards and wheel locks.
The German automaker says that many of these accessories will be available at VW dealers once the Atlas goes on sale this spring.