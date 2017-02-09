VW Atlas Weekend Edition Makes Fridays Even More Exciting

VW brought a more adventurous version of the Atlas to Chicago, dubbed the Weekend edition in order to demonstrate the personalization options of their latest SUV.
The show car features several accessories to make it even more excursion-friendly and versatile.
The list includes things like the Urban Loader cargo box on the roof which offers a minimized appearance when empty or can be expanded to a 17.7 cubic-foot container and base carrier bars for accessories like skis, snowboards, kayaks and bikes.
The Weekend Edition is based on the SEL Premium trim level and is equipped with the 276hp 3.6-litre V6 which in turn is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Inside there’s a pet-friendly cargo divider while the second row of seats benefit from the addition of a universal tablet mount. Other features include window and hood deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk liner, all-weather rubber mats, splashguards and a set of 18-inch Prisma wheels with wheel locks.
The 2018 VW Atlas is scheduled to hit the U.S. dealerships this spring.