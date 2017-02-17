VW Group's Worldwide Sales Slipped By 4 Percent In January, But US Was Up 14 Percent

Volkswagen may have topped Toyota in becoming the world's largest automaker last year, but changes in China have left a negative mark on the Group's sales in January.
This is due to the "increase in tax on vehicles with small engines" and the "temporary restraint in planning on the part of Audi dealers", as the Head of Group Sales, Fred Kappler, explained.
In the People's Republic, the Volkswagen Group delivered 344,000 new cars in the first month of the year, a 14 percent decrease, whereas in the entire Asia-Pacific region, sales were down from 427,200 to 368,000 units.
Despite the negative impact witnessed on the Asian continent, the automotive giant sold 7 percent more cars in Europe. In the meantime, North America accounted for 66,600 deliveries, up 9 percent, out of which 41,500 were shipped to the United States, a 14 percent increase compared to January 2016.
Overall, the Volkswagen Group delivered 813,700 vehicles last month globally, down 4 percent, out of which 495,900 were VW-branded. Audi, Skoda and Seat sold 124,000, 93,800, and 32,300 units, in this order, while Porsche accounted for 20,000.
VW GROUP SALES
VW BRAND SALES